Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,810,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.