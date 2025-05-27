Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,810,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
SGOV stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.