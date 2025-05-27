Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 333 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.05% of Chord Energy worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,534,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.