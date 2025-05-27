ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of ChampionX worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $12,080,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

