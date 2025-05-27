Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $3.62 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

