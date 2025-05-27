SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,881.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,800.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.