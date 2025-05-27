Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.