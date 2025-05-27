ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of ePlus worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $127,898,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,517,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

