Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.65% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.90. This represents a 72.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.09. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

