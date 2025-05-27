Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes makes up about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.24% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $118,407,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,261,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,342,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,888,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

