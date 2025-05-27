Phocas Financial Corp. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.72% of Pathward Financial worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $267,437,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 138,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,331.43. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $317,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,117.49. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

