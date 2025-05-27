Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 985 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 920.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 55,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

