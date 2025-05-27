Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,695.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,266.72 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,919.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,974.62.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,299.31.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

