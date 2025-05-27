Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.18% of F.N.B. worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,616,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $12,952,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

FNB stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

