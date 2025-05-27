Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,695.15 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,919.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,974.62.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,299.31.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

