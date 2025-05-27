Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DLR opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.