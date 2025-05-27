SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,703,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after buying an additional 765,225 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 425,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 371,441 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.