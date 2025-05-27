Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.