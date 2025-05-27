Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $662,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.55.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

