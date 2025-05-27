Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,295,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 120,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of IAU opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

