Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

