Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,916,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

