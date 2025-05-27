Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 610,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.