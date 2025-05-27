Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes $828,000 Position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000.

NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

