The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Boosted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

