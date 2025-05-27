VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,410 shares during the period. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF makes up 4.5% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copley Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $772,000.

Shares of RAAX opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.63.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

