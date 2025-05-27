7,531 Shares in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Bought by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $43.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

