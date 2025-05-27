Cim LLC Buys 290,882 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 402.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,882 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.7% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

