Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after acquiring an additional 419,096 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,976,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

