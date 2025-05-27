Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,109 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 20.0%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

