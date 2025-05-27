Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEGD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,587,000.

Get Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEGD opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.