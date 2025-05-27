Capital A Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

