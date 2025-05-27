Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

