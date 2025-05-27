BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

