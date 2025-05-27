Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

