Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $312,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,632 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $280,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,455 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

