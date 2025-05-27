Capital A Wealth Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 722,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,075.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

