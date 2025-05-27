LM Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 1.3%

KLAC opened at $757.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $696.36 and its 200 day moving average is $692.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.58.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

