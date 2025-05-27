AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Position Lifted by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $354.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.78 and its 200-day moving average is $326.23. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $2,437,964.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,506,427.69. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.12, for a total value of $211,538.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,448.72. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,233,254 shares of company stock valued at $446,927,149. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

