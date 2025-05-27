Armis Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

