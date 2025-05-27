3,383 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Intapp by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $159,466.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,699,264.52. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,991,837.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,409. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Down 3.2%

INTA stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.