Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BR opened at $237.39 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

