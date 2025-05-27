Armis Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,056 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 199,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

