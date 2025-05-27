MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,820,000 after acquiring an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,148,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,180,000 after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,937,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $559.11 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.32 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $550.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.