Armis Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.58.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.