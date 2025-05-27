Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9%

Targa Resources stock opened at $160.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

