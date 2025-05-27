B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.65.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $863.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $891.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

