Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIIG. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,646,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,964,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,020 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 296,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,654,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

