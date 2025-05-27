GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

