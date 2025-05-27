iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after buying an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after buying an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

