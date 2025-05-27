Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,478,000 after acquiring an additional 378,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,174,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,936,000 after acquiring an additional 596,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,366 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 220,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2,962.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,015,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $27,472.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,178.40. This trade represents a 8.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $914,076. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

